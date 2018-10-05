PVMA office-bearers elected

KARACHI: Tariq Ullah Sufi, Barrister Raja Farooq and Umer Rehan have been elected unopposed as chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), respectively, a statement said on Thursday.

Shaikh Abdul Waheed, Malik Abid, Khwaja Arif and others congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the association, it added. The newly-elected office-bearers showed their resolve that from the platform of PVMA they will do every possible effort to highlight the issues being faced by the ghee and edible oil industry. The newly-elected PVMA chairman had been the chairman of APSEA and Vice Chairman Umer Rehan has also served as Vice President of Korangi Associaton of Trade and Industry (KATI).