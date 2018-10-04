Basketball: Army, Wapda girls thru to final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Army and Wapda moved into the final of National Women Basketball after winning their respective semifinals at the Hamidi Hall Wednesday.Army defeated Karachi 68-16 in the first semis while in relatively close second semis, Wapada beat Lahore 56-27. The final of the event will be played Thursday (today).
