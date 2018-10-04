Turkey’s aid agency sets up robotics lab in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s aid agency established a full-fledged robotics lab in an education centre in northeastern Pakistan, an official said Wednesday. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) established the lab at Baitussalam Education Institution in Talagang area, northeastern Punjab.

The Blatu Hub - a media and robotic lab - was inaugurated by Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul in the presence of TIKA’s Pakistan head Mehmet Emre Aktuna and officials from Maarif Foundation. In his address to the inauguration ceremony, Yurdakul underscored the historical relations between the two countries, affirming Turkey’s support for Pakistan in the fields of education and culture.

“We enjoy excellent political ties with Pakistan. Recent high-level visits and strategic cooperation that covers various aspects of bilateral relations are concrete evidence of strong relations,” he added. He said Turkey and Pakistan would continue maintaining the recent momentum in the abovementioned fields.