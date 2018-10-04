Faisalabad Region: FIA busts human traffickers’ gang, recover 19 boys

FAISALABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Region, Wednesday busted a gang of human traffickers who were busy smuggling boys to Europe via Turkey.

On a tip-off, the FIA recovered 19 boys from their possession after conducting a raid on a bus near Mianwali on Tuesday night. The human traffickers were transporting these boys to smuggle them to Turkey and ultimately settling them in the European countries.

FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said that these human traffickers received Rs0.15 million each from the parents of these boys to send them abroad. The alleged human traffickers were M Aslam, Abbas Naveed, Qaiser, Saif Ahmed, M Khan, Imtiaz Naveed and Shahbaz Ahmed. A case has been registered against them.

Chaudhry said few months back, another similar gang had tried to smuggle 25 youth to European countries in a boat which capsized near Iran, causing the death of all boys. Special teams of the FIA have been constituted to conduct comprehensive raids at various places to arrest these human smugglers.

Meanwhile, the Thikri Wala Police registered a case against the oil pilferers here on Wednesday. The gang was doing this ‘business’ for the last three years and had so far sold stolen oil worth Rs38 million to the transporters and individuals.

On the complaint lodged by one Aftab Ahmed, the Thikri Wala Police have registered a case against M Anwar and two others and started investigation. Man commits suicide: Riaz Ahmed of Ghaziabad Wednesday committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. He was jobless since long and unable to meet his house expenses. The body was handed over to his parents after medicolegal formalities.