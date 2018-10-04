PFC team leaves for UK

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) left for UK on Wednesday on a five-day visit to explore new markets and build connections with the British business community in the furniture industry, a statement said on Wednesday.

The delegation, headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif, would avail the opportunity to study about the latest trends of designing of products and modern technologies in their fields and to improve their trade to compete global markets, it added.

The visit would provide a chance to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project-specific reports, besides promotional efforts.

The delegation would have one-on-one interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in the UK, it said, adding it would enable investors to identify potential organisations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.