Fire kills 8 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: An Emirati family of eight died in a fire incident that took place on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi while four others remained in critical condition in hospital.

According to authorities, six children — one just a year old — and two women among those who were killed in fire that ripped through a villa in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined but an electrical fault is suspected. More than a thousand mourners gathered at the funeral prayers held at the Baniyas cemetery mosque on Tuesday evening.

Abu Dhabi Police, meanwhile, expressed their condolences to the family. In the press release issued by Abu Dhabi police, Brig Gen Mohammed Al Ketbi, director general of civil defence in Abu Dhabi, called for everyone to comply with safety requirements and ensure fire extinguishers are properly maintained.

He pointed out that the investigation was continuing into the cause of the blaze. Authorities are taking measures to prevent such incidents from happening.