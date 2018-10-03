‘PHF affairs report to be sent to PM’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said on Tuesday that she would soon send detailed summary on hockey affairs to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Chief Patron Imran Khan.

Talking to the media, she expressed her concern over the depleted state of affairs in PHF. “There is a need to improve hockey plight. I would soon be sending summary to the prime minister on hockey affairs,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said the government will make efforts to help budding squash players to get more international exposure.

The junior squash players, who won three out of four gold medals at stake in the Asian Championship, called on the minister along with their coaches and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Group Captain Tahir Sultan.

“I am delighted to know about junior squash players’ achievements. Indeed the results are encouraging. The government would do all it could to help these youngsters sharpen their skills further,” the minister said.

She hoped that the wins at the Asian junior level would just be a beginning for much more international achievements to come.

“Players would help get best coaches. We would take the matter of squash and other sports’ promotion with provinces.

“We are hopeful to chalk out effective policy for sports development,” she said.