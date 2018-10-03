BVH cardiac ward not functional yet

BAHAWALPUR: Cardiac Surgery Ward of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital that was inaugurated few months ago has not been made functional as no cardiac surgeon is available at the Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur that is attached to the BVH.

The cardiac centre was inaugurated by former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and he had appointed senior cardiac surgeons Dr Gul Zaman Niazi, Dr Shahid and Dr Azher to the centre. But these doctors left QMC/cardiac centre during the caretaker government.

Recently, the Punjab government has re-appointed the doctors on September 17, 2018, and yet they have not joined the centre. According to sources, the doctors are reluctant to join the BVH cardiac centre.

When contacted, focal person of the cardiac centre of the BVH Dr Tariq Majeed Langrrial said the doctors would report to the QMC/BVH cardiac centre on Wednesday (today).