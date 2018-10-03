PU economics dept ground-breaking today

LAHORE: Punjab University Department of Economics ground-breaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday (today) near PU College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES). Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

moot: Punjab University, Department of Information Management will organise three-day 2nd International conference on “Information Management and Libraries (ICIML)” from 10-12 October. More than 400 international and national scholars and researchers will participate in the conference.

Prof Abebe Rorissa of Department of Information Studies, University of Albany, USA, Prof Dr Ismail Abdullahi of Global Library and Information Science at North Carolina University and Prof Miguel Baptista Nunes, Dean of the School of Information Management at Sun-Yat-Sen University of China will be keynote speakers. Researchers from USA, UK, Malaysia, UAE, China, India and Pakistan will present their research papers and posters at the moot. Department of Information Management has the collaboration of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Punjab Higher Education Commission, Lahore, Association of Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T), The Chartered Institute for Library and Information Science Professionals (CILIP), Association for Libraries and Information Science Education (ALISE) and Emerald in organising the moot. The ideas and suggestions shared by the researchers and practitioners from across the globe will enhance knowledge of young researchers.

healthy family: Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar has said it was need of the hour to promote concept of healthy mother and child instead of two children and happy family. A healthy family is indispensable for a strong and stable country, he said.

The minister said this during his visit to Family Health Centre, Services Hospital. He said a seat of 'khateeb' would be created in every district of the province to create awareness about family planning in the light of Islamic principles.