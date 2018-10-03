Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Opinion

Khusro Mumtaz
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Whither the women?

“No country can truly develop if it locks out half its population,” Justine Greening, the former UK secretary for international development.

Go the official Pakistan government website and you’ll find 33 ministries listed. A quick scrutiny of these tells me this: of these 33 ministries, three have no working links, namely the Ministry of Postal Services, the Ministry of Privatisation, and the Ministry of Water Resources. The first two have no links at all and the water resources ministry expressly tells me (and that too in bold capitals): “FORBIDDEN - You don’t have permission to access / on this server” (with the country parched for water and dams on everybody’s minds, is that some kind of subliminal messaging, I wonder?).

The energy ministry link on the main page doesn’t work, but you can get at its two divisions, Power and Petroleum, by googling them. Eight ministries appear to have no one in charge – not a minister, an adviser or a minister of state. These are: the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Ministry of Statistics, as well as the above-mentioned postal services, privatisation (according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the PM is heading this, but there’s no way to confirm), and water resources ministries.

So you’ve got 34 ministries (counting the two energy divisions). Plus, you’ve got the advisers for the Establishment Division and for institutional reforms and austerity. So, a minimum of 36 slots (or 28, depending on how you look at it, with eight ministries having been left to their own devices). The Imran Khan cabinet currently has 27 ministers/advisers/ministers of state (Abdul Razak Dawood is pulling double duty).

Of these 27, only three are women. Only three. That’s a ratio of 1:9, a mere 11 percent. Take in something like the Economic Advisory Council, which has 15 members (down from the original 18 in the wake of the Atif Mian royal cock-up) and the ratio becomes worse. Much worse. Because all EAC members are male. So, excluding the overlap with the federal cabinet, you only have three women out of 38 people in the most important positions in the country. A ratio of just under eight percent. (Needless to say, not a single woman serves on the Supreme Court of Pakistan either).

Not that previous regimes were standard-bearers for inclusiveness and women’s empowerment, but surely we can do better than this. Much, much better. In fact, if this is New Pakistan and change is the catchword, then we must do better than this. It shouldn’t be mere tokenism, and it shouldn’t be merely symbolic and it needn’t be. This country is full of women of substance and high achievers. We’ve had prime ministers, ministers, ambassadors, state bank governors, corporate CEOs, bank presidents, leading scientists, senior bureaucrats, lawyers, doctors, and so on. Women who have led with distinction and courage, and who are often better than their male colleagues and counterparts.

New Pakistan already missed a trick in not appointing somebody like Justice Nasira Iqbal as the president of Pakistan (she was reportedly in the running). She was the ideal candidate – educated and erudite, elegant and eloquent, highly successful in her chosen field, and above reproach. Imran Khan could have so easily demonstrated to the country and to the world that Pakistan is a modern, progressive nation. A nation that stands for and by its women. A nation that not only holds women in the highest regard but is also willing and able to elevate them to the highest position in the land. Instead, IK opted to kick a loyal party worker upstairs,

So, that boat has sailed. But could we now at least, as a starting point, have women filling the eight empty positions in the federal cabinet (which, by the way, currently has eight unelected individuals serving as ministers of state/advisers – a subject for a whole other column). That would be justice. That would be change. That would be progress. Let’s unleash the power and potential of our women.

The writer is a freelance columnist.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @KhusroMumtaz

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur