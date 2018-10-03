Save Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has started the tree plantation campaign to rid the country of pollution. In addition, he has urged Pakistanis to contribute to the dam fund so that the water crisis that may hit Pakistan by 2025 can be avoided. The prime minister is aware of the environmental crisis that the country will face in the future.

Therefore, he has taken steps in the right direction to tackle these issues at an early stage. Now, it is our turn to save Pakistan. We should donate to the dam fund and should also participate in the tree plantation campaign. Let’s take a pledge to plant for Pakistan and to donate for Pakistan.

Muhammad Suhaib Ansari

Karachi