Wed October 03, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
October 3, 2018

Nandipur Power Project: Ashraf, Babar, others to be indicted on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday summoned former prime minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan and five others for indictment in the Nandipur Power Project reference on October 24. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Nandipur Power Project reference.

During the hearing, the court decided to indict seven accused, including former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI leader Babar Awan, former secretaries of the Ministry of Law Muhammad Masood Chishti and Justice (retd) Riaz Kiyani, former research consultant of the Law Ministry Shumaila Mahmood, former senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Law Dr Riaz Mahmood and former Secretary Ministry of Water and Power Shahid Rafi.

It may be mentioned here that Babar Awan was a member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at the time of Nandipur Power Project’s construction. Fixing October 24 as the date for indictment, the court directed the accused to make sure they appear for the hearing.

Earlier, during the hearing, Ashraf's counsel submitted a plea for his permanent exemption. The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the former prime minister’s request.

The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged delay in Nandipur Power Project, which caused Rs27 billion loss to the national exchequer. Babar Awan tendered resignation from his post of Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs after the NAB filed a reference against him in the Accountability Court.

In his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Babar Awan said he had resigned from his post to prove that the allegations against him were baseless. Babar Awan stated that the rule of law should begin from him, adding that he is not one of those who stick to their positions.

In December 2007, the Nandipur Power Project was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at a cost of 329 million dollars. After that, in 2008 the Ministry of Water and Power approached the Ministry of Law to issue legal opinion but the accused in connivance with each other and with malafide intentions repeatedly refused to issue on flimsy grounds.

