COAS reaches Jordan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Jordan on a three-day visit, says an ISPR press release.

The COAS called on His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain and discussed with him regional security situation and bilateral cooperation. His majesty expressed earnest desire to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields, including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities. The COAS assured His Majesty that Pakistan has the highest regard for Jordan and would welcome any positive initiatives.

His Majesty King Abdullah II awarded the medal ’Order of the Military Merit’ to Gen Bajwa in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff met Lt Gen Mahmoud Abdul Haleem Farihat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces, and offered full cooperation in defence relations, training and joint exercises. The Jordanian Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff thanked the chief of army staff and said that Jordan considers Pakistan to be one of the most reliable partners and is ready to take the relationship to the next level. Both the dignitaries noted with satisfaction the convergence in strategic views and the considerable efforts towards improving peace and stability.