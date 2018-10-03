‘China’s visa processing fee to be cut’

LAHORE: New office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have decided to adopt austerity measures and bring down processing fee for visa to China, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI is the first chamber of the country that has taken the initiative of reduction in processing fee for China visa, they said. “Austerity is the need of the hour and we would not be able to cope with the ongoing economic challenges unless and until unnecessary expenditures are done away with,” they said. The LCCI president said that no land is available in Lahore for industrialisation.

Two years ago, he said, LCCI identified 66,000 acres of land in south and north for the establishment of new industries, but so far no notification has been issued in this regard, while file is lying in the office of the Punjab chief minister and demanded immediate issuance of its notification.