NA passes resolution against Indian attack on AJK PM’s copter

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed unanimous resolution to condemn the Indian military attack on a civilian helicopter carrying Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider flying inside the territory of AJK.

“The House abhors this cowardly act of state aggression and violation of international laws by the Indian forces,” the resolution moved by the Opposition Leader Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said. A bullet was fired on the helicopter from the Indian border post while Indian side has continued shelling and firing on LoC and also suppresses the people of Occupied Kashmir through its brutal acts.

The resolution says that India was continuing violation of ceasefire at LoC and international laws while it had failed to suppress movement of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. "This House condemns state terrorism, aggression and violation of international laws by the Indian forces," the resolution said.

Earlier, the opposition leader demanded constitution of joint parliamentary committee comprising members from the government and opposition benches on the issue also proposed that a resolution be passed to condemn the aggressive act. On that the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Foreign Ministry and the Pakistan Army had already given response to the aggression but the government was ready to constitute parliamentary committee if the opposition leader desires.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan termed attack on helicopter of the AJK prime minister as attack on Pakistan. “We have ability and courage to respond to such coward acts and will strongly react to any misadventure from the adversary,” he said.