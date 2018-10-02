Effective tourism strategies stressed for stronger economy

Islamabad: Effective tourism strategies can contribute a lot to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and improve its international image and the key industry players are taking steps for it.

This was stated by CEO of the Serena Hotels for South and Central Asia Aziz Boolani ahead of the Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) slated to take place from October 2 to 4 at the Expo Centre, Karachi.

The event is a travel and tourism expo meant to connect all stakeholders of mobility in Pakistan including travel, tourism and hospitality. It will offer visitors an opportunity to explore various options related to travel and lodging facilities and introduction to hotel properties.

Aziz Boolani said the Serena Hotels would participate in the PTM to promote tourism, demonstrate the award-winning services and facilities at their properties and showcase the incredible natural beauty and heritage venues across Pakistan.

He lauded the PTM initiative saying it will help realise the immense tourism potential of Pakistan by bringing together all stakeholders, including airlines, tour operators, travel agencies, technology partners and government officials.

“Pakistan is blessed with numerous tourist attractions, from civilisations of antiquity, unique heritage, diverse topography from mountains to beaches and religious sites. We need to project the right image of the country to the outside world and at the same time the Government needs to improve the basic infrastructure including the road network, water and sanitation, safety and security," he said.

Aziz Boolani said the tourism sector had the potential to become the main economic driver for the country as was the case for many countries.