All Pakistan Workers Confederation Call to fix prices of daily use items

LAHORE: The federal and provincial governments should intervene to fix the prices of essential commodities of daily use such as flour, sugar, rice, transport, petrol, milk, etc. These demands have been raised by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, in a press statement.

He said no increase in minimum wages and pension of the working class had been enhanced for the last one-and-half year while the emoluments of MPs were enhanced at 150pc last year whereas one trillion and sixty billion rupees were deposited with the Federal Ministry Finance under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance 1971.

No amount for providing housing facilities and free education to the children of the workers was enhanced. He demanded the prime minister hold a Tripartite Labour Conference as required by the principle of ILO Convention 144 ratified by the government.