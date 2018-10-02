Tue October 02, 2018
Agencies
October 2, 2018

Shakil Afridi issue can be discussed with US: Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the purpose of his visit to the US was not to seek aid but build deteriorating ties between the two countries.

“I am not here to talk dollars and cents, I am not here seeking aid,” Qureshi said in an interview with Fox News. The foreign minister said Pakistan wants to fix 'a relationship that went sour – a relationship that has mutually-benefited both sides.'

"We have been allies for a long time, it is time to rebuild that powerful relationship," Qureshi said. Talking about Dr Shakil Afridi, the foreign minister said the issue could be discussed with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Afridi’s future, Qureshi further said, lies not with politics but with the courts. “We have a legal process. Afridi went through that legal process, he was given a fair chance to plead his case. He was sentenced, he was convicted and is serving a sentence,” Qureshi added. “We expect you to respect our legal process, as we respect yours.” Qureshi represented Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week. He is scheduled to meet Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday.

Comments

