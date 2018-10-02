No pressure to be accepted in action against corrupt mafia: PM

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to proceed ahead with stern accountability and no leniency or latitude would be shown towards anyone in this regard. “No pressure will be accepted in action against corrupt mafia and in case of accountability and everyone will have to face strict accountability.”

This was promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday evening in a high-level meeting attended by Federal Law and Justice Minister Barrister Farough Nasim, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser Shehzad Arbab Khan, Naeemul Haq and Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani.

The sources said the meeting took stock of the affairs related to the National Accountability Bureau. Prime Minister Khan impressed upon the need for making the NAB a more efficient and effective organisation. He said the NAB action should not give an impression of vengeance. The meeting also reviewed the efforts for retrieving plundered money of the people and action against the corrupt mafias. Imran maintained that NAB has been given a free hand to execute its assignments. It has to be made into a more effective organisation. “No pressure would be allowed to work in the cases of accountability," he added.