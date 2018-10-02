Malaysia firm takes part in travel mart

KARACHI: Malaysia is bringing its food and cultural attractions to entice more Pakistani tourists to the country, a statement said on Monday. The effort is being made during Tourism Malaysia’s participation in the second Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) being held from October 2 to 4, 2018 at the Karachi Expo Centre, it added.

A total of 23 Malaysian organisations will be stationed under the Malaysia Pavilion, comprising of travel agents, tourism product owners, hoteliers, Tourism Melaka, as well as senior officials from Tourism Malaysia. As part of its promotion, a cultural troupe from Malaysia will perform for audiences and greeting guests at the Malaysian booth during the event, it said.