CPI eases to 5.12 percent in year to September

ISLAMABAD: Consumer price index (CPI) inflation clocked in at 5.1 percent year-on-year in September 2018 against 3.86 percent during the corresponding month of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

In the previous month of August 2018, inflation stood at 5.8 percent. The three-month (July-September 2018/19) average inflation has inched up to 5.60 percent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal, when it was recorded at 3.39 percent.

Food inflation that occupies more than one-third of the CPI basket stood at 1.09 percent in September 2018 against 3.50 percent in September 2017 and 3.29 percent in the previous month (August 2018).

However, the monthly CPI bulletin revealed that besides other commodities, transportation charges increased by 16.76 percent and education by 15.14 percent over the same month of the last year.

During the month, recreation and culture expenses increased by 6.78 percent, clothing and footwear prices by 6.6 percent, furnishings and household equipment maintenance by 6.22 percent, and health charges went up by 6.02 percent over the same month of last year.

Charges of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 5.97 percent and restaurants and hotels charges increased by 5.26 percent.

The PBS data further showed that CPI inflation on month-on-month basis increased by 0.1 percent in September 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in August 2018 and an increase of 0.6 percent in September 2017.

In September 2018, core inflation, excluding food and energy costs, increased by 8.0 percent year-on-year, as compared to increase of 7.7 percent in the previous month, and 5.4 percent in September 2017.

Monthly sensitive price indicator (SPI) inflation year-on-year increased by 1.0 percent in September 2018, as compared to an increase of 3.3 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 1.9 percent in September 2017.

The other indicator of inflation ie the general wholesale price index (WPI) during the month under review increased by 9.2 percent, as compared to an increase of 11 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 1.6 percent in September 2017.

WPI inflation on month-on-month basis decreased by 1.5 pc in September 2018 compared to an increase of 0.8 pc a month earlier, and an increase of 0.1 pc in the corresponding month of last year.

In a span of one month, pulse gram prices went up by 2.87 percent, gur 2.74 percent, spices 1.3 percent, wheat 0.77 percent, powder milk 0.75 percent, mash pulse 0.7 percent, rice 0.66 percent and besan prices went up by 0.55 percent over the previous month.

Non food items, including education charges increased 1.96 percent, washing soap and detergents 1.4 percent, marriage hall charges 1.34 percent, doctors’ clinic fee 1.14 percent, transport services charges 1.08 percent, and the cost of motor vehicles accessories raised by 0.9pc over the previous month.

However, in food items, tomato prices decreased 12 percent, onion 10 percent, chicken and fresh fruit prices reduced by six percent each over the previous month.

Year-on-year prices of meat increased by 10.8 percent, spices 10.66 percent, dry fruits 10.27 percent, rice 8.8 percent, tea 8.24 percent, honey 6.1 percent, jam and pickles 5.94 percent, powder milk 5.4 percent, and readymade food prices increased by 5.26 percent over the previous month.

In non-food items, Kerosene oil prices increased 37.5 percent, motor fuel 24.8 percent, transport services 15.4 percent, education 15 percent, motor vehicles 11.4 percent, water supply 10.6 percent, newspapers 10.4 percent, construction input items 9.75 percent, medical tests 9.3 percent while doctors’ fee increased by 9.1 percent over the same month of last year.

However, onion prices fell by 53 percent, mash pulse 22.8 percent, potatoes 19.6 percent, tomatoes 9.8 percent, gram whole 9.1 percent, masoor pulse 8.5 percent and moong pulse prices went down by 8.2 percent, over the same month of last year.