Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

World

REUTERS
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran sentences three to death in drive against economic crimes

DUBAI: Special courts set up in a drive against financial crime have sentenced three people to death in Iran, state television reported on Sunday, as the country faces renewed US sanctions and a public outcry against profiteering and corruption.

A judiciary official also warned truck drivers holding a nationwide strike over pay and high prices of "harsh penalties" if they continue their protests, state media said.

The special Islamic revolutionary courts were set up last month to try suspects quickly after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for "swift and just" legal action to confront an "economic war" by foreign enemies.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, quoted by state TV, said the courts handed down out death sentences to three defendants after convicting them of "spreading corruption on earth", a capital offence under Iran´s Islamic laws.

Mohseni Ejei did not name the three but said the sentences would have to be upheld by the supreme court before being carried out, the TV reported.

Iranian officials have accused arch-foes the United States and Israel, as well as regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of fomenting unrest and waging an economic war to destabilise Iran.

Mohseni Ejei said 32 other defendants were sentenced to jail terms of up to 20 years for economic crimes, the official news agency IRNA reported.

In May the United States pulled out of a 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. Washington has reimposed a number of sanctions on Iran, and it is planning to impose heavier sanctions in November aimed at the Islamic Republic´s oil sector.

The rial currency has lost about 70 percent of its value since April under the threat of revived US sanctions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’