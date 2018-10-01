Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Islamabad

October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UIPM urges world leaders to mitigate sufferings of minorities

Islamabad : Universal Interfaith Peace Mission, Chairman and Coordinator, United Religions Initiative, Multi Cooperation Circle, Islamabad, Dr Allama GR Chishti has appealed to Prince Ghazi bin Mohammad bin Talal, prime mover of ‘A Common Word Movement’, special envoy to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Bishop William Swing, Head of United Religions Initiative Global, UN Secretary General António Guterres , Jan Figel, International Envoy of European Union for Religious Freedom and Parliament of World Religions Head Dr. Robert P. Sellers to take note of the persecution of Baha’i community at the hands of Houthis in Yemen, says a press release.

Dr Chishti said that persecution of minorities on the basis of their faith harms the overall efforts of promotion of interfaith harmony around the world.

UIPM chairman said that indictment of 20 Baha’is by a court in Yemen could sabotage the efforts of global interfaith peace and harmony. “It is responsibility of the world leaders to mitigate the sufferings of the minorities in Yemen and other parts of the world so efforts being made for interfaith harmony at the global level do not go in vain due to such actions of persecution,” he added.

He said that Baha’is are a minority and they should not be persecuted by the majority community in Yemen. He said that charges on Baha’is are extremely alarming and mark a severe intensification of pressure at a time when the Baha’i community is already being threatened and the general humanitarian crisis in the country requires urgent attention. “We have every reason to be concerned about the safety of the Baha’i community in Yemen. We urge the international community to call upon the authorities in Sana'a to immediately drop these absurd, false, and baseless accusations against these innocent individuals, who have been maliciously charged simply because they have been practicing their faith,” said Dr Chishti.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’