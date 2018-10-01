Breast cancer awareness month begins today

LAHORE: A leading charity organisation for the support of breast cancer patients organised the launch event ‘PINKtober’ at a local restaurant on Sunday.

PINKtober is a breast cancer awareness month, which aims to disseminate information regarding breast cancer detection. The event was attended by people from all walks of life who were advocators of the campaign against breast cancer. This campaign starts on 1st October and concludes on 31st October every year. There are many events planned for the month of October which were discussed at the event. Addressing the gathering the organisation CEO Omar Aftab said, “Pink Ribbon Pakistan is empowering young girls with the knowledge and techniques to detect breast cancer at early stages, as it is registering an alarming increase in young girls of Pakistan”. He said ‘The incidence of breast cancer is increasing in young girls of Pakistan and awareness is the only key to survival. We need to prepare our generation to be health conscious so that they can have a better future.” Pink Ribbon’s #SaveThe9th campaign will kick-start from Monday (today) with nationwide extensive youth programme, pink illuminations, press conferences, a holistic digital drive and other activities. Breast cancer is more prevalent in Pakistan than all other Asian countries. Every year, around 40,000 women die of this disease and every 9th woman is at high risk. Pink Ribbon is building a dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital in Lahore to provide breast cancer management solution to the patients and potential victims.

Protest: Parents Action Committee (PAC) protested against a private school’s administration for increasing fee at Liberty Chowk. The PAC said even after a court’s decision not to raise fee, the school administration is continuously increasing the fee. The court has given a verdict but there is no implementation of it. The Punjab government should make a regularity authority to implement the verdict of the court as the private school administration is not taking the verdict seriously, it said. Students also protested against private school mafia and urged the government to take strict action against the mafia for increasing fee.