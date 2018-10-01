Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Breast cancer awareness month begins today

LAHORE: A leading charity organisation for the support of breast cancer patients organised the launch event ‘PINKtober’ at a local restaurant on Sunday.

PINKtober is a breast cancer awareness month, which aims to disseminate information regarding breast cancer detection. The event was attended by people from all walks of life who were advocators of the campaign against breast cancer. This campaign starts on 1st October and concludes on 31st October every year. There are many events planned for the month of October which were discussed at the event. Addressing the gathering the organisation CEO Omar Aftab said, “Pink Ribbon Pakistan is empowering young girls with the knowledge and techniques to detect breast cancer at early stages, as it is registering an alarming increase in young girls of Pakistan”. He said ‘The incidence of breast cancer is increasing in young girls of Pakistan and awareness is the only key to survival. We need to prepare our generation to be health conscious so that they can have a better future.” Pink Ribbon’s #SaveThe9th campaign will kick-start from Monday (today) with nationwide extensive youth programme, pink illuminations, press conferences, a holistic digital drive and other activities. Breast cancer is more prevalent in Pakistan than all other Asian countries. Every year, around 40,000 women die of this disease and every 9th woman is at high risk. Pink Ribbon is building a dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital in Lahore to provide breast cancer management solution to the patients and potential victims.

Protest: Parents Action Committee (PAC) protested against a private school’s administration for increasing fee at Liberty Chowk. The PAC said even after a court’s decision not to raise fee, the school administration is continuously increasing the fee. The court has given a verdict but there is no implementation of it. The Punjab government should make a regularity authority to implement the verdict of the court as the private school administration is not taking the verdict seriously, it said. Students also protested against private school mafia and urged the government to take strict action against the mafia for increasing fee.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’