Mon October 01, 2018
Karachi

October 1, 2018

CITY PULSE: Lecture on CPEC

As part of its Sheikh Mutahir Ahmed Memorial Lecture Series, the Department of International Relations of the University of Karachi is hosting an event in which eminent economist Dr Kaiser Bengali will speak on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A Game-Changer or Game-Over’. The event starts at 11am on October 1 (today) at the university’s Arts Auditorium. Call 021-99261300 for more information.

Jasoosi Duniya

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging a comedy play titled ‘Jasoosi Duniya’ from October 4 to October 13. Adapted and directed by Khalid Ahmad, the play is based on Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Wolfgang Haffner Concert

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is hosting a concert of Wolfgang Haffner & Band from 8pm to 11pm on October 18 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi. This concert is one of the 10 performances on their South Asian tour. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Stradivaria Concert

The Alliance Française de Karachi and the Goethe-Institut Pakistan are hosting a Franco-German concert titled ‘Stradivaria’ from 8pm to 11pm on October 26 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel. Call 021-35873402 or 021-35661633 for more information.

The Bartered Co-Resident

The Koel Gallery is hosting Syed Faraz Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Bartered Co-Resident’ until October 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

What May Lie Ahead

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Adeela Suleman’s solo art exhibition based on her new works titled ‘What May Lie Ahead’ until October 4. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

In the garden of words and nature

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Mohammad Ibrahim’s solo art exhibition titled ‘In the garden of words and nature’ until October 6. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

360 Degree

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Fariya Zaeem, Marium Khan, Nimra Shahid, Sadaf Farasat and Syeda Zainab Taj’s art exhibition titled ‘360 Degree’ until October 6. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

IMPermanence

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Nayab Noor and SM Raza’s art exhibition titled ‘IMPermanence’ until October 11. In this show they experiment with colour, texture and form to depict florescence and decay in our world. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

