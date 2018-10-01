SA stutter before beating Zimbawe

KIMBERLEY, South Africa: South Africa had some anxious moments before beating Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first One-day International at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.

It looked like being an easy day for the hosts when Zimbabwe crashed to 117 all out, their lowest total in 39 One-day Internationals between the two countries.But South Africa also struggled on a pitch of variable and occasionally steep bounce, losing their first four wickets for 58 runs before a hard-hit 44 by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen took them most of the way to the win.

Opening bowler Lungi Ngidi took three for 19 to lead a potent South African bowling performance after Duminy sent Zimbabwe in to bat. Duminy’s decision to bowl paid off almost immediately when Solomon Mire was caught at second slip off Ngidi without scoring.

Although captain Hamilton Masakadza made 25 and Elton Chigumbura hit 27, Zimbabwe were unable to put together any substantial partnerships as the South African bowlers maintained control.

Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and leg-spinner took two wickets apiece to back up Ngidi.Zimbabwe may have been unfortunate when Craig Ervine was the second batsman to fall, given out caught behind off Wiaan Mulder when replays suggested the ball may have missed his bat. No DRS is in place for this series.

Tendai Chatara bowled an impressive opening spell, taking two for 12 in six overs to raise Zimbabwe’s hopes before Klaasen took charge. Klaasen hit 44 off 44 balls before he was fifth man out with 22 runs still needed. Klaasen hit two successive sixes before he was caught in the deep trying to hit a third.

South Africa won toss

Zimbabwe

*H Masakadza c Hendricks b Phehlukwayo 25

S Mire c Hendricks b Ngidi 0

C Ervine c Klaasen b Mulder 7

†B Taylor c Hendricks b Rabada 9

S Williams lbw b Phehlukwayo 4

P Moor c Elgar b Rabada 13

E Chigumbura c Rabada b Ngidi 27

W Masakadza lbw b Imran 15

B Mavuta lbw b Imran 5

K Jarvis b Ngidi 8

T Chatara not out 0

Extras (w4) 4

Total (all out, 34.1 overs) 117

Fall: 1-10, 2-28, 3-38, 4-44, 5-53, 6-62, 7-86, 8-96, 9-112, 10-117

Bowling: Rabada 8-2-34-2, Ngidi 8.1-1-19-3, Mulder 6-0-19-1, Phehlukwayo 7-2-22-2, Imran 5-1-23-2

South Africa

A Markram c Chigumbura b Chatara 27

D Elgar c Moor b Chatara 2

R Hendricks b W Masakadza 5

†H Klaasen c Ervine b W Masakadza 44

C Jonker c Williams b Mavuta 6

*J Duminy not out 16

W Mulder not out 14

Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w2) 5

Total (5 wickets, 26.1 overs) 119

Did not bat: A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, Imran Tahir, L Ngidi

Fall: 1-13, 2-25, 3-40, 4-58, 5-96

Bowling: Jarvis 7-0-36-0, Chatara 6-1-12-2, W Masakadza 5-1-26-2, Mavuta 4-0-24-1, Williams 4.1-0-19-0

Result: South Africa won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Series: South Africa led the 3-match series 1-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Bongani Jele (South Africa). TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (South Africa). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (South Africa)