Mon October 01, 2018
October 1, 2018

Tourism potential

The world celebrated Tourism Day on September 27. Officials in Pakistan should highlight the importance of tourism and both local and foreign tourists should be acquainted with major tourist destinations across the country. In order to promote tourism on a wide canvas, tourists ought to be provided with safe transportation, clean and affordable motels, and foolproof security so that tourists can explore the areas freely. Since the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is a full-fledged corporation, it must meet all the needs of tourists and ask assistance from both the KP and federal governments. It has also been reported that tourists complain about heaps of garbage which can be seen almost everywhere. The PTDC must provide dustbins at suitable places so that litter is properly disposed of.

The existing hotels/motels must be upgraded and more should be constructed to meet the increasing demand of tourist. The PTDC must hire professional translators for the guidance of foreigners. It should also ensure that hiking treks are properly maintained and that hygienic food free of any contamination is being provided at hotels.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

