Coaching centres

The latest trend these days for F Sc students is to take admission in coaching centres. What is amusing is the fact that teachers of government colleges have also started their own academies. They focus more on teaching at their academies. Students who take these private classes get their course completed in time. Those students who have taken admission in coaching centres bunk college classes. Many teachers also don’t care about completing the course on time, since they already know that most of the students are studying at coaching centre.

This situation has negatively affected those students who are attending college regularly and haven’t enrolled in a coaching centre. The relevant authorities must look into the matter. Teachers who are employed in a government college shouldn’t be allowed to run private centres. This culture of coaching academies – which has encouraged the habit of rote learning and selective studies – should be opposed. Otherwise, the coaching academies that have opened across the country will be given the status of private colleges without any government check.

Anosha Hasin

Charsadda