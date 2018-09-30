Awareness walk

NANKANA SAHIB: The Health Department on Saturday organised an awareness walk regarding breastfeeding and nutrition.

The walk led by Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad started from the DHQ Hospital and concluded at the officers club.

Addressing the participants, the DC said all possible health facilities would be provided to the masses.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Azhar Amin, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Iqbal Wattoo and others were also present on the occasion.