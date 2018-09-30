Ex-rulers involved in Model Town tragedy: Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri said if the former rulers were not involved in the Model Town killings, the case of mass killings would have long been done away with.

Those who ruthlessly killed daughters of the nation, Shazia Murtaza and Tanzeela Amjad, didn’t deserve any concession or mercy. Addressing a meeting of the party office bearers on Saturday, he said two judges of the High Court had ruled the Model Town incident was the result of a conspiracy. He said it was amazing that masterminds of the gory drama were not summoned in the court.

He said police could never open fire on its own at over 100 civilians, their barbarism and confidence was indicative at whose behest they were acting and to whom they wanted to please.

He hoped the Supreme Court will do justice and let the Sharif brothers and their cahoots would be summoned in the court to be cross-examined for their role in the killings. He said it was due to a long struggle by the victim families and PAT that the Model Town case could not be shelved.