September 30, 2018
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

Judging entitlement

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

September 30, 2018

‘Clean, Green Punjab drive from Oct 1’

FAISALABAD: Local Government Deputy Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed Saturday said the Clean and Green Punjab programme would be launched in 189 rural union councils of the district from October 1, 2018.

Addressing a session at Jinnah Hall of the District Council, Hameed said cleanliness of villages, tree plantation and anti encroachment drive would be the main features of the campaign.

Hameed said some 6,796 spots would be cleaned in 1,134 wards and 901 villages of rural areas.

He said desilting of villages drains, sweeping and cleaning of streets of villages and lifting of solid waste would be part of the drive.

He said after a survey an anti-encroachment drive would also be launched in villages.

He said six workers

with duty jackets, wheel barrows, brooms, a tractor trolley and other equipment would be reserved for every UC.

Hameed directed the staff of the local government to implement the clean and green programme in letter and spirit at every cost.

