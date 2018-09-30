‘Clean, Green Punjab drive from Oct 1’

FAISALABAD: Local Government Deputy Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed Saturday said the Clean and Green Punjab programme would be launched in 189 rural union councils of the district from October 1, 2018.

Addressing a session at Jinnah Hall of the District Council, Hameed said cleanliness of villages, tree plantation and anti encroachment drive would be the main features of the campaign.

Hameed said some 6,796 spots would be cleaned in 1,134 wards and 901 villages of rural areas.

He said desilting of villages drains, sweeping and cleaning of streets of villages and lifting of solid waste would be part of the drive.

He said after a survey an anti-encroachment drive would also be launched in villages.

He said six workers

with duty jackets, wheel barrows, brooms, a tractor trolley and other equipment would be reserved for every UC.

Hameed directed the staff of the local government to implement the clean and green programme in letter and spirit at every cost.