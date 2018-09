ETPB officials transferred

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE : Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has issued orders of transfer and postings of following officials.

Karachi ETP Administrator Wahab Gull Khan has been transferred to Lahore, Janki Devi Deputy Administrator Uzma Shahzadi has been transferred to ETP, Rashid Mahmood has been transferred and posted as Sheikupura Deputy Administrator, Nadeem Dareecho has been posted as ETP Lahore Administrator Land, Muhammad Saleem has been transferred to ETPB, Land Branch Assistant Administrator Adnad Ahmad has been transferred to Okara, Superintendent Rana Mushtaq and Inspector Rana Afzal has been transferred to ETP Sargodha, Ch Muhammad Tahir has been transferred to ETP Bahawalpur, Tanveer Hussain has been posted as Deputy Administrator Bhakar, Abdul Mateen posted as Faisalabad Assistant Administrator, Mazhar Bukhari has been posted as Multan Assistant Administrator, Yousif Khan has been posted as Sahiwal Assistant Administrator, Superintendent Encroachment Abdul Rehman to ETPB Lahore, Assistant Administrator Muhammad Asharf to Lahore ETPB, Fazal-ur-Rehman as Lahore OPS Branch Assistant Administrator, Muhamamd Ishaq to Lahore ETPB Admin Branch, Ch Javed Bashir as Gujranwala Administrator, Zafar Iqbal as Nankana Sahib Administrator, Ghulam Sarwar has been given charge of Deputy Secretary and temporary charge has been given to Zafar Iqbal. The officials were asked to take their charges and report to their relevant office.