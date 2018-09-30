Traffic violations

Reckless driving is one of the big contributors to fatal road accidents that occur on a daily basis. In order to avoid traffic jams, many commuters drive on the wrong side of the road. This not only disturbs the flow of traffic, but it also causes a large number of accidents. Every driver shows impatience and drives fast, violating traffic rulers and regulations.

The traffic authorities need to take action against those who break traffic rules. Heavy financial penalty should be imposed to discourage people from committing traffic violations.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir ( Charsadda )