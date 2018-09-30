Saving our planet

This refers to the letter ‘The change is here’ (Sep 28) by Hashim Abro. Almost all countries are facing severe weather patterns. Hurricanes and wildfires in the US, the rapid melting of glaciers in Antarctica, heatwaves in Pakistan and heavy floods in the Philippines are a few example of the destruction that has been caused around the world because of climate change.

However, the surprising fact is that most countries, especially developed ones, are not taking any steps to counter climate change. The threats of climate change will continue to exist unless the countries take effective steps to reduce carbon emission.

Hafsa Salman ( Karachi )