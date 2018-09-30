KCAA election results announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) on Saturday announced that all office-bearers and members of the managing committee for the term 2018/19 have been elected unopposed.
The newly-elected members have assumed the charge of the association at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Saturday.
A statement issued by KCAA said Mohammad Amin Essani has been elected as president of the association.
Other elected office-bearers included Nadeem Kamil, senior vice president; Naseem Askar, vice president; Aminur Rashid, assistant vice president; Arshad Khurshid, general secretary; Zahid Bashir Chaudhary, joint secretary; Mohammad Arshad Bhatti, information secretary; and Sayed Yawar Ali, finance secretary.
