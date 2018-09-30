Oil higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York : Oil prices rose more than one percent, with Brent climbing to a
four-year high, as U.S. sanctions
on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude
exports, tightening supply even as
other key exporters increased
production.
Brent crude futures rose $1 to settle at $82.72 a barrel.
The session high of $82.87 was the contract´s highest since Nov. 10, 2014. In the third quarter, Brent has gained about 4 percent.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.13 to settle at $73.25 a barrel.
The session high of $73.73 was the highest since July 11. The contract is up about 5 percent this month but down around 1 percent for the quarter.
A new round of U.S. sanctions on Iran, the No. 3 producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), kicks in on November. 4.
New York : Oil prices rose more than one percent, with Brent climbing to a
four-year high, as U.S. sanctions
on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude
exports, tightening supply even as
other key exporters increased
production.
Brent crude futures rose $1 to settle at $82.72 a barrel.
The session high of $82.87 was the contract´s highest since Nov. 10, 2014. In the third quarter, Brent has gained about 4 percent.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.13 to settle at $73.25 a barrel.
The session high of $73.73 was the highest since July 11. The contract is up about 5 percent this month but down around 1 percent for the quarter.
A new round of U.S. sanctions on Iran, the No. 3 producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), kicks in on November. 4.
Comments