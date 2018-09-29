India win Asia Cup

KARACHI: Defending champions India dominated with the bat and ball as they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Sunday to lift the Asia Cup trophy on Saturday, Geo News reported.

The highlight of the match was Bangladesh’s Opener Liton Das a maiden century. Das held the innings together during his 117-ball 121 which featured a dozen boundaries and two sixes but Bangladesh, who were put into bat, were all out in 48.3 overs despite a solid opening stand of 120 with Mehidy Hasan. Bangladesh failed to post a challenging target for India as they were bowled out for 222.

The match turned nail-biter as the Bangladesh team was able to get breakthrough by taking back-to-back wickets in the middle of the game.

The match entered into the final over with six required off six balls, with three wickets remaining. Kedar Jadhav took the team to the required target on the last ball.