‘Accountability a mere slogan without results’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday observed that accountability is merely a slogan without results and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been extended all possible support.

The apex court summoned details pertaining to officials appointed in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on high salaries, their perks and privileges besides directing the Board to submit a reply on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a petition regarding an increase in the price of gas and petroleum products following imposition of taxes.

The court issued directives for submitting a detailed report on whether appointments were made in PSO on merit, besides seeking within 10 days, a comprehensive report on the LNG contract with Qatar and asked the PSO Board to explain in detail about the transparency in the said agreement.

The court observed that blue-eyed persons were appointed against key posts in PSO as they were receiving high salaries with perks and privileges. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) special prosecutor Akbar Tarar and PSO’s counsel Mehmood Mirza also appeared before the court. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar questioned as to why the PSO managing director was receiving such a high salary, inquiring if he was Aristotle.

During the course of hearing, Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan appeared after the court summoned him. The chief justice said, “The government is responsible for giving relief to the masses not the court."

“Our job is to look into corruption as well as to take notice of misuse of power,” the CJP remarked and asked the minister as to how the PSO MD was appointed on high salary of Rs3.7 million. “Whether his appointment was made on the basis of merit or nepotism,” the CJP asked the minister adding that the government was stressing accountability. “But I don’t see any result so far,” the CJP remarked.

The chief justice further told the minister the government was required to think seriously for eliminating corruption and nepotism, taking strict action against people who had looted the public money and the anti-graft body NAB was available for this purpose.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Division expressed the resolve to follow the guidelines of the court, saying the present government was determined to do so, implementing the court’s order in letter and spirit.

The minister further submitted that apart from NAB, the government is also looking into the LNG matter, adding that prima facie, there was no transparency in the contract and some of the clauses of the said contract were kept secret as well.

The attorney general submitted that they wanted to give a briefing to the judges in chamber. The chief justice, while addressing the minister, said the court expects that instead of confining to the paper work, practical measures should be taken for the welfare of people, besides holding accountability on the basis of equality. Neither the relatives should be spared for their deeds nor anyone be favoured.

At the outset of the hearing, the court expressed annoyance at the hiring of a private lawyer for the former PSO MD. The CJP asked the lawyer how much his salary was to which the lawyer responded that he would be paid Rs1.5 million.

Similarly, the counsel for PSO submitted a report regarding the prices of petroleum products before the bench and said the prices are high owing to management and sale affairs.

The chief justice observed that there was an unjust increase in the prices of petroleum products, adding that the matter will be referred to NAB. The NAB told the court that the PSO MD was appointed during the previous government’s term just to benefit one person.

NAB's additional prosecutor general assured the court of submitting its report pertaining to the appointments in PSO within two weeks. The chief justice, however, warned that NAB would be held responsible for filing a wrong reference adding that wrong references later led to criticism on courts that the accused were acquitted and not sentenced.

The chief justice asked the NAB to avoid filing of references without merit and defaming anyone and further warned if accurate investigation was not conducted, the Investigation Officer (IO) will be responsible for his poor investigation. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 10.