Cancer treatment

The growing incidence of cancer among people in Balochistan is especially disconcerting. There are few treatment facilities for cancer patients in some parts of the province. In cities where such facilities are widely available, they are far too expensive.
The relevant authorities are requested to take effective steps to launch awareness and treatment programmes and ensure that patients can obtain financial support to help them get treatment.
Ubaid Zehri
Khuzdar
