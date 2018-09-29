Inheritance disputes

Violence and death triggered by land and property disputes are routinely reported from across the country, especially in rural areas. At least 20 people have lost their lives over inheritance disputes in 2018.

It appears that few among us are aware of the laws of inheritance under Islamic sharia laws. Our ignorance in these matters makes us engage in property disputes rather than abide by the laws of Islamic jurisprudence. The concerned authorities must make efforts to raise awareness about Islamic jurisprudence on inheritance issues. Workshops and seminars must be conducted at schools, college and universities to build awareness in this regard.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi