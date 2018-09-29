LG to introduce 8K OLED TV at IFA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Already a leader in advancing TV innovation with its OLED TVs, LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the world’s first 8K (7680 x 4320) OLED TV at IFA 2018, a statement said on Friday. The 88-inch 8K LG OLED TV features over 33 million self-emitting pixels to produce the unmatched contrast ratio and true blacks that define OLED TV’s iconic picture quality, it added.
