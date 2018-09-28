Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Top Story

September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Terrorism contained effectively: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation’s support.

He delivered the key note address on “Security of Pakistan” in Three-Day International Conference at Air University, Islamabad, on “Radicalisation: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life”, says an Inter Services Pubic Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS talked in detail about security situation of the country and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan and in the region.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, General Bajwa said that full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response involving all institutions of the state.

He underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse Pakistan of the menace.

The COAS said that Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

In the end, the COAS said Armed Forces and nation have sacrificed a lot to bring back stability across the country. Terrorism has been effectively contained with complete nation’s support, but we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (R), Vice Chancellor Air University.

Meanwhile, the incoming US Charge’ d Affaires to Pakistan, Ambassador Paul Jones, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan, were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!