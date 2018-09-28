Centre given one month in PSL case

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court Thursday granted one month time to the federal government to file a reply to a petition seeking details of expenditures incurred on Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As hearing commenced, a federal law officer sought more time to furnish reply which Justice Shahid Jamil Khan accepted and deferred the hearing until October 31. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Javed Badar moved the petition. Petitioner counsel submitted that he had written a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) former chairman to provide him details of PSL expenses but he had not responded. He pleaded that access to information was one of the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution as well as of common law but his right was infringed by declining to provide details about PSL related expenses. He said that the petitioner had apprehensions that PSL records could be destroyed to cover up the alleged financial irregularities. He submitted that refusing to make PCB’s records public is violation of Article 19-A of the Constitution.