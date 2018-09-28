Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP govt to strengthen anti-corruption bodies

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would strengthen anti-corruption watchdog bodies on sound footing to provide quick and inexpensive justice to the people.

Briefing newsmen after the cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Thursday, the spokesman for KP Government Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said the provincial government would take tough decisions to ensure good governance and financial transparency to put back the matters of government affairs on the right track with main focus on retiring the huge debts obtained by the previous governments from time to time.

He denied the impression that the consumers have been overburdened due to the mini-budget. He said that only 10 percent burden of the mini-budget would be be borne by the ordinary consumers.

About granting citizenship to Afghan refugees, Shaukat Yousafzai said Prime Minister had proposed giving citizenship to the Afghan children born in Pakistan. However, he said the procedure and modalities to this effect would be discussed in the parliament. He said whatever decision taken by the parliament in this regard would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said the cabinet also approved the transfer of land to the Pakistan Army for establishing a cantonment in Swat.

He said the provincial cabinet accorded approval to continuation of laws in the erstwhile Provincially Administered Tribal Areas Act 2010 and Nizam-e-Adl and other laws under Article 247 of the Constitution.

Shaukat Yousafzai, who is a former provincial minister and presently an MPA, said the cabinet approved acquiring 368 kanals more land for the 84 megawatts Mataltan Hydropower Project in Swat district.

He said the cabinet directed the Finance Department to arrange a supplementary grant for payment of Rs2926.971 million arrears for 117 development schemes.

He said the cabinet also approved shifting of delegation of powers of appellate court from the home secretary to additional secretary judicial.

The cabinet, he said, also approved establishment of Directorate of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services in health department to oversee service delivery in the provincial hospitals, manufacturing of medicines, sale, purchase and its standard or quality, adding that the staff for the new directorate would be drawn from health department.

He said the cabinet observed that the role of the Health Department has increased after the 18th Amendment in the provinces and powers have been delegated to the Directorate of Health Services KP.

The spokesman said the cabinet had also approved registration of publishers and printers of the holy Quran in the province.

The meeting also approved amendment into Services Act of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees of Transport Department Regularisation, which would pave way for regularisation of temporary employees of the transport department. It also approved appointment of three district and sessions judges as ATC judges and repatriation of two ATC judges to Peshawar High Court.

Regarding the recent increase in the street crimes, he said that the issue would be taken up with the IGP.

Handout adds: Chief Minister said, “We wanted a transparent system of governance. The NAB is now independent of political interference and therefore there was no need for the Ehtesab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We would focus on the anti-corruption department to eliminate corruption in the province. He said that reforms were essential for administrative, policing, decision making and corruption free quality governance in the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot