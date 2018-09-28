Fri September 28, 2018
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Return of the jinns

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

The dam controversy

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

National

AY
Asim Yasin
September 28, 2018

NAB arrests officials of Workers Welfare Fund

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested accused persons, Ex-Director General, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Zahid Rasheed, Director WWF Islamabad Afzal Hameed, Workers Representative at Federal WWF Amanullah Khan, and Employers’ representative at Federal WWF Islamabad Asim, for investigation against officers/officials of workers welfare fund and others.

The accused persons were the members of the Financial Bid Opening Committee of the Workers Welfare Fund constituted to examine the financial proposal of the bid received in pursuance to the Tender Notice for procurement of land for establishing Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Islamabad.

The accused person willfully and knowingly recommended purchase of 150 Kanal land @ Rs3.7 million per Kanal at exorbitant price on a single bid without carrying out any due diligence. The accused in connivance with other accused persons caused a loss of approximately more than Rs530 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of corruption and corrupt practices.

The NAB officials produced the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad. The Judge of the Accountability Court accepting the request of the NAB Rawalpindi granted 4 days physical remand to NAB Rawalpindi.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money from corrupt elements is the top most priority of NAB. He said that NAB is committed to root out corrupt with iron hands.

He appreciated the performance of the NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of its DG and directed to make all our efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders and bring them to justice.

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

