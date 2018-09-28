Foundation of new Pakistan laid: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that one-month performance of the PTI government is far better than the previous governments. Solid steps have been taken by the incumbent government during the first 30 days and people have also witnessed a changed environment because of our performance.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and continuous work is being done to come up to the public expectations. He said that a zero-tolerance has been adopted against corruption in the province. He said the purpose of the government is to improve people’s lot and national interest is being prioritised by the government. The chief minister also listened to the people’s problems at his office and issued directions to solve them.