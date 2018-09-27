Thu September 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

CNS Open Golf tees off today

KARACHI: The much-awaited golfing festival began on Wednesday when the UMA Chief of Naval Staff Open Golf Championship was declared open here at the Karachi Golf Club.

The local leg of the CNS Open, which will culminate with the Asian Tour Championship at KGC next month, tees off on Thursday with the country’s best players locking horns for a prize basket of Rs5 million. The four-day local tournament would be played over 72 holes.

The second event is UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Open Golf Championship which will be played from October 11-14. The event will be preceded by a star-studded Pro-Am match to be held on October 10 at KGC. Leading Asian Tour stars will take part in the event.

This was announced by Patron PN Golf Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed before the opening ceremony of the championship. Commandant PNS Jauhar Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq, Sohail Shams, Chief Executive UMA and other sponsors were also present on the occasion.

Leading professionals from all over Pakistan would battle it out for the lion’s share of Rs5 million prize purse in the October 27-30 event.

The other events to be contested during the championship include KGC caddies/semi-professionals, senior professionals, junior professional, amateurs, seniors, veterans, ladies and juniors categories.

In addition prize for hole-in-one includes Suzuki Ciaz Car as 1st hole-in-one and golf set as 2nd hole-in-one.

Commodore Mushtaq underlined Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards the promotion of sports in the country.

In addition to the primary responsibility of safeguarding maritime frontiers of the country, Navy has always played an effective role in social welfare, health and education. Other than these vital roles Navy also has the credit of being supportive to augment different sports in the country. Navy has played a significant role in promoting sports at organisational, inter-services, national and international levels especially in the field of sailing, rowing, shooting, squash, hockey, cricket and golf.

