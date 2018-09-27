Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Sports

KH
Khalid Hussain
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Junaid sizzles but Mushfiq guides Bangladesh to 239

ABU DHABI: Pakistan have desperately lacked killer instinct in the Asia Cup. They have squandered opportunities and have failed to capitalize whenever the momentum swung their way.

Even on Wednesday here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium when Junaid Khan was on fire, Pakistan were unable to cash on the advantage handed to them with the new ball.Playing his first game of the Asia Cup, Junaid removed both of Bangladesh’s openers and Shaheen Afridi scalped Mominul Haque to leave the opposition gasping for air at 12-3.

But how does Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan’s under-fire captain, respond?He opts to take a defensive field. With no second slip in place new man Mushfiqur Rahim’s edge off Shaheen goes unrewarded. And Pakistan were made to pay.

Mushfiq, by far the best batsman in this Bangladesh line-up, played what was one of the best knocks of this six-nation tournament – a fluent 99 that kept his team in the hunt for a place in Friday’s final against India in Dubai.

From 12-3, Mushfiq and Mohammad Mithun lifted the Bangladesh innings and at one stage the Tigers were threatening to post a big total at 156-3 in the 33rd over. Mushfiq was unlucky to miss what would have been a well-deserved hundred. He fell to a brilliant delivery from Shaheen after scoring 99 from 116 balls that included nine fours. Bangladesh’s top run-getter in this tournament, Mushfiq played the lead role in a crucial 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mithun from 176 balls. Mithun was also in full flow during his 84-ball 60 that included four hits to the fence.

Things could have been much worse for the Pakistan without Junaid’s heroics.The left-arm pacer spat fire on either side of the Bangladesh innings. He removed the openers – Liton Dias and Soumya Sarkar – early and just when the opposition was beginning to look dangerous he bowled a brilliant second spell in the death overs, picking up two more wickets to finish with impressive figures of 4-19. The young Shaheen was also in his element picking up 2-47. Though still not at his brilliant best, pacer Hasan Ali managed to grab two key wickets to finish with 2-60.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot