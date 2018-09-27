CPNE expresses concern over Cyril Almeida case

KARACHI: Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)’s President Arif Nizami, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid and Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak expressed grave concern in a joint statement issued here on Wednesday over the upheaval of establishing treason cases and putting journalists names on the ECL in Pakistan on the basis of performing professional journalistic duties.

They emphasised the need to respect media freedom by all State and non-state institutions because freedom of media strengthen is inevitable to democratic culture. They added that the CPNE, being a sole representative organisation of the editors’ community of Pakistan, understands that freedom of expression has been guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan, and it is not a proper move to prosecute any journalists for interviewing former prime minister; whereas, it is not a crime to perform journalistic duty.

CPNE leaders commented that one-sided action and cases against any journalists due to the process of conducting journalistic duties negates the basic human rights and media freedoms guaranteed to citizens by the Constitution of Pakistan. Such actions are tantamount as eliminating media freedom.

They said that accepting the responsibility of the publication according to its research, is in line with professional journalistic principles. Therefore, they further added it is expected that the name of Pakistani Journalist Cyril Almeida will be removed from the ECL in respect of constitution and law.