Bilawal shocked over warrants for journalist

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has expressed surprise and dismay on issuance of arrest warrant for journalist Cyril Almeida on treason charges by the Lahore High Court.

“Treating Mr Almeida like a criminal and trying him for treason is no less shocking! This adds on to the perception that media is under siege in Pakistan.

Mr Almeida was doing his job — nothing less, nothing more,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in a statement issue here on Tuesday.

Bilawal said the Pakistani media is already facing the worst kind of censorship. “Dictators who abrogated the Constitution and have actually committed treason are roaming free while journalists who are only doing their jobs are being tried for treason”. The Chairman PPP said Almeida broke no law by interviewing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Why should a journalist not interview someone? What law stops a journalist from interviewing a politician?” The chairman said the PPP stands by the freedom of expression and wants a free media in Pakistan. “Democracy without a free media is a sham democracy,” he added.